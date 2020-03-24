All76ers
Sixers' Organization Plans to Make Pay Cuts During NBA Hiatus

Justin Grasso

A couple of weeks ago, when the NBA was gearing up for a temporary hiatus, many weren't precisely concerned about players not having money during this time. Sure, not every player in the NBA is a multi-millionaire with cash to blow, but most of those guys can survive just fine during a time like this.

Instead, the concerns were regarding the employees who work in the team arenas and for the team behind the scenes. Fortunately, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban started a trend two weeks ago when he announced that he was going to put together a program, which will ensure that those who work for his team's arena still get paid.

Cuban's idea sparked up a notable trend, which led to players and other owners doing something similar. Philadelphia 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris announced he planned to do the same for his Sixers staffers as well -- and for about a week, Harris garnered praise for his kind gesture.

But fast forward a week now, and many are quite frustrated with Harris' latest move. On Monday, it has been announced that the Sixers' ownership group, Harris-Blitzer, has made its Sixers and New Jersey Devils salaried staffers aware that during the NBA and NHL hiatus, they will be forced to take pay cuts of up to 20-percent.

What started out as a rumor on Monday night, eventually led to confirmation as the CEO of the Harris-Blitzer Group put out a statement:

"As we navigate this evolving COVID-19 environment, we are mindful of the long-term impact the suspension of live events and games will have on our organization and industry. To ensure we can continue to support and operate our businesses during these uncertain times without reducing our workforce, we are asking our full-time, salaried employees to temporarily reduce their pay by up to 20 percent and move to a four-day week."

The new plan is set to be placed in action as early as April, according to ESPN. Per the report, not every employee will be affected by this change. Apparently, the pay cut is only going to be in play for employees who make at least 50 grand or more. And if somebody makes at least $70,000, they could see their paycheck cut down by 20-percent.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

