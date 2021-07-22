Sixers Near Top of Power Rankings for Next Season

We have finally reached the end of the 2020-2021 NBA season. After an incredible finals performance from both teams, the Milwaukee Bucks came away with their second championship in franchise history.

It did not take long for the focus to shift to next season. As crazy as it might sound, we are about two months away from the start of training camp.

Following the conclusion of this season, Bleacher Report has already released its first power rankings for next season.

To little surprise, the Brooklyn Nets came in at the number one slot. Before suffering multiple injuries, they were the clear-cut favorite to represent the Eastern Conference in the finals.

A fully healthy trio of Kevin Durant, James Harden, and Kyrie Irving will be looking to make a statement in their first full season together.

The Bucks find themselves just behind the Nets at number two in the rankings. With their core locked up long-term, Milwaukee is sure to be a threat in the East for years to come.

Despite having an underwhelming performance in the postseason, the Sixers still find themselves near the top of these power rankings. BR has them ranked sixth, one spot behind LeBron James and the LA Lakers.

The Sixers are the fourth-highest ranked Eastern Conference team. Only the Nets, Bucks, and Hawks sit above them. While the Sixers find themselves just outside the top-five now, that could certainly change before the beginning of next season.

Amid the latest reports, the Sixers are among the most aggressive suitors for Trail Blazers' All-Star Damian Lillard. If Daryl Morey is able to pair the superstar guard alongside Joel Embiid, the Sixers instantly become title favorites.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.