Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons in Holdout for 'Long Haul'

Back in August, key members of the Sixers met with Ben Simmons and his representatives in Los Angeles to discuss his future in Philadelphia. Considering the Sixers had yet to honor Simmons' post-season trade request, they went with a presentation to convince the three-time All-Star to return to Philadelphia for next season.

The attempt was an unsuccessful one. Simmons still wanted a trade from the Sixers, and he made it clear to the team that he won't show up for practice until he's in a different situation with another organization.

At this point, Simmons remained true to his word. With the Sixers kicking media day off on Monday, Simmons wasn't around. As members of the organization fielded questions about Simmons all afternoon long, they made it clear they wanted the three-time All-Star back in the mix.

The following day, it was reported the Sixers' latest public attempt to lure Simmons back to work was a failure. Ben Simmons remains unwilling to work things out with Joel Embiid and the Sixers, and he proved it once again as he skipped out on Philly's first three training camp practices.

On Friday, the Sixers made their next move amid the Simmons saga. With 25-percent of his 2021-2022 salary due, the 76ers reportedly held onto $8-plus million owed to the young star. As they were in their right to do so, the Sixers will reportedly deduct fine amounts from that money until he does ultimately decide to show up.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report hinted Simmons could change his mind and ultimately show face in Philly once again to ensure he receives his paycheck, but Ramona Shelburne of ESPN had some other intel on Friday.

"We're in it for the long haul."

There have been rumors indicating Simmons was willing to sit out the entire 2021-2022 NBA season if the Sixers decide to ultimately hold onto the three-time All-Star. So far, Simmons seems committed to his plans to stay off of an NBA court until he's donning another team's uniform.

