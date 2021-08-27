Report: Ben Simmons Trade Talks Currently 'Stalled'

The Ben Simmons trade talks have been consistently hot and cold all offseason long. After Simmons' disappointing showing in the Sixers' second-round collapse against the Atlanta Hawks, many assumed that the three-time All-Star might've played his final game in Philly back in June.

At this point, it's becoming more and more likely that's not exactly the case. The chances of Simmons getting traded at some point remain fairly high. However, the chances of him getting relocated anytime soon seem to be dwindling by the day.

There were reports that the Sixers could look to deal the All-Star away on draft night and start focusing on their future without Simmons. As the draft came and went, the Sixers used all three of their draft selections without making a trade.

When the start of free agency opened up, there was a lot of action going on around the league. However, the Sixers didn't really get involved. Right now, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has a rather expensive asking price placed on Simmons, which not a single team has yet to come close to meeting.

With training camp inching closer, there's a belief around the league that Simmons will remain a member of the Sixers in late September. And a new report from CBS Sports' Michael Kaskey-Blomain backs that theory up as trade talks involving Simmons are reportedly stalled at the moment.

From the jump, it's been evident that Daryl Morey isn't going to sell Simmons off for the sake of doing so. While there have been hints of turmoil between Simmons and the Sixers' organization over the offseason, the 76ers are willing to uncomfortable to start the season if it means waiting to get the right value for Simmons in a trade.

While Morey could certainly drop the asking price for Simmons before on-court preparation for next season begins, the cost won't go down too much. The Sixers want another All-Star caliber player to pair up with Joel Embiid -- and Simmons likely won't be moving anywhere until a team is willing to deal one.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.