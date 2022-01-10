Sixers Rumors: Hawks Emerge as New Suitor for a Possible Ben Simmons Trade

The Philadelphia 76ers have had Ben Simmons on their trade block since the summertime. As Simmons requested a trade following the Sixers' failed playoff run last season, Philly has listened to offers from several teams.

However, the Sixers aren't eager to trade Simmons. While they are willing to make a deal if the price is right, none of the interested suitors have made offers that meet Daryl Morey's high asking price.

Ever since Simmons requested a trade, there have been consistent suitors such as the Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, Cleveland Cavaliers, and more. However, a new team recently popped up on the radar as the season plays out and the trade deadline inches closer.

Atlanta Enters the Conversation

Last season, the Atlanta Hawks exceeded expectations. After a slow start to the year, the Hawks thrived under head coach Nate McMillan and wrapped up the season with a 41-31 record, notching the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

In the first round of the postseason, the Hawks upset the fourth-seeded New York Knicks in five games. In the second round, Atlanta put the first-seeded Sixers away in seven games before the Hawks finally fell short to the eventual champions in the Eastern Conference Finals.

With their surprising success last season, the Hawks had high expectations for the 2021-2022 run. However, things have not gone according to plan as they've gotten off to a 17-22 start to the year. And when things don't as expected for teams in the NBA, significant changes tend to happen.

Perhaps, the Hawks are considering shaking things up and making a blockbuster move. Therefore, they are interested in the top target on the trade market, Ben Simmons, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

"The Hawks are an emerging potential landing spot for Simmons, whose Defensive Player of the Year-caliber play would surely elevate one of the league’s bottom five defenses. In scanning the Hawks’ roster, it’s obvious John Collins — who signed a five-year, $125 million deal in restricted free agency last offseason — and Cam Reddish are among the players who could acquiesce a package for Simmons. It’s unclear whether the Hawks are ready to put such a proposal on the table after making a run to the Eastern Conference finals a season ago."

While Atlanta might be on Philadelphia's radar for a possible Simmons trade, nothing is imminent at this time. Since the Hawks have a young roster, they'll have to think long and hard before making any significant changes to avoid potentially putting their future in jeopardy.

It seems the Simmons saga is beginning to heat up once again as the season continues to play out, but Charania makes it clear that the Sixers aren't close to getting a deal done at this time. Since Morey's asking price remains expensive, the NBA insider speculates that teams are simply monitoring the situation. Therefore, Atlanta's interest is more than likely a front office doing its due diligence more than anything.

