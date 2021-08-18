Sixers Rumors: What's the Holdup With Charles Bassey?

Heading into the 2021 NBA Draft, the Sixers possessed just two picks before the big event. However, on the morning of the draft, the front office acquired a third pick by sending $2 million in cash considerations to the New Orleans Pelicans to gain the 53rd overall selection. Hours later, the Sixers used the pick on Western Kentucky big man Charles Bassey.

At this point, the Sixers have introduced all three draft picks, including Tennessee's Jaden Springer, Bassey, and the Serbian big man Filip Petrusev as members of the Sixers organization. However, only two of those rookies appeared on the court for the 76ers during the NBA Summer League over the past week.

When the Sixers started up their Summer League roster last Monday with a matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, there was a notable player missing. Bassey, who was practicing with the Sixers early on in the Summer League process, was spotted in street clothes at the end of the team's bench.

While he was not dealing with any injury, Bassey was reportedly instructed by his agent to stay off the court to avoid any injuries as he remains unsigned by the Sixers. When the second game against the Atlanta Hawks rolled around, Bassey was once again absent. That's when a team official confirmed he was sitting out due to not having a contract signed with the Sixers just yet.

Unfortunately, the NBA Summer League came and went without the Sixers getting a single glimpse of Bassey in action outside of practice. And after missing the entire schedule of five games, Bassey remains off the roster for now.

Many believed that perhaps Bassey could land on a two-way deal as the 76ers waived the veteran guard Rayjon Tucker on Wednesday morning, but a team official confirms the Sixers intend to sign former Charlotte Hornets second-round pick Grant Riller.

Now, what's the holdup for Bassey?

According to Kyle Neubeck of The Philly Voice, the plan has always been for Bassey to sign a standard NBA deal with the Sixers. However, both parties have not agreed to the structure of the deal just yet.

Per Neubeck's report, the two parties are trying to decide whether the contract should be for one season or a multi-year deal. While it's unfortunate the contract predicament has kept Bassey off the floor for the Summer League, it seems the Sixers still have every intention of keeping him on board.

