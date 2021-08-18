Sixers Waive Rayjon Tucker After NBA Summer League Finale

Last season, the Philadelphia 76ers used their couple of two-way player slots for several players throughout the year. At first, they started the 2020-2021 NBA season off with Dakota Mathias and Paul Reed possessing those spots. Once they waived Mathias, though, the young veteran guard Rayjon Tucker joined the team.

Coming off of a season with the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA G League squad and the Utah Jazz, Tucker was a one-year veteran when he joined the Sixers' organization. When Philly's front office added him with a two-way deal, Tucker immediately joined the Delaware Blue Coats in the G League bubble.

After helping lead the Blue Coats to the G League Championship, Tucker was among three Blue Coats players to join the Sixers' main roster following the G League Championship run.

Playing in 14 games with the Sixers, Tucker averaged under five minutes on the floor and put up 2.4 points-per-game while shooting 50-percent from the field. While he showed tons of promise in the G League, he entered a situation in Philly that wasn't ideal for him, considering the guard depth was crowded.

But the 76ers still wanted to keep Tucker around for a bit. So, following the 2021 NBA Draft, the Sixers front office filled up their two-way slots with Michigan State's undrafted forward Aaron Henry and Tucker again.

Tucker played in all but one NBA Summer League game over the last week. After appearing in the first four matchups, the Sixers decided to rule Tucker out ahead of Tuesday's final game against the Utah Jazz. A team official mentioned that the decision was to allow others on the roster to gain more opportunities on the court.

Well, it turns out there was more to it. According to a Sixers official, the team has waived Rayjon Tucker following his Summer League stint. It's unclear if the Sixers have further plans to keep Tucker around or not. But with his sudden departure, the 76ers open up another two-way slot for a potential new signee.

