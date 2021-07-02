Seth Curry Ranked Among Top Playoff Breakout Stars

The 2021 NBA postseason is far different from the playoffs most NBA fans are accustomed to seeing. With big names like LeBron James or Steph Curry out of the mix, it has opened the door for new fresh faces to show what they can do in the bright lights of the postseason.

Different teams and stars in the playoffs have assured fans that the league is in good hands when the torch is passed. Recently, Brad Botkin of CBS Sports listed his top breakout stars from these playoffs.

Atop the list was Sixers' guard Seth Curry. While things did not pan out the way the team intended, Curry was one of the biggest bright spots of the Sixers' postseason run.

Swapped for Josh Richardson on draft night, the Sixers once again found themselves with a lethal outside shooter. Something the team greatly missed with the departure of JJ Redick in free agency. Curry's skill set is tailor-made to coexist alongside players like Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons.

Injuries caused some bumps in the road during Curry's first season with the Sixers, but the playoffs were a different story. He shattered any and all expectations of what he could bring to the Sixers on a bigger stage.

Many picked Curry to be an X-factor in the playoffs, but he was so much more than that. At times he was carrying the Sixers' offense alongside Embiid.

Curry finished the postseason as the Sixers' third-leading scorer at 18.8 PPG. While that scoring mark is impressive, it's his efficiency shooting the ball that stands out. The veteran marksman shot 57.8% from the field, 50.6% from three (on almost seven attempts per game), and 78.9% from the line.

With each passing playoff game, Daryl Morey looked like an even bigger genius for poaching Curry away from the Dallas Mavericks. Not only is he a much better fit, but his contract is extremely team-friendly for the next two seasons.

Even though things did not fall the Sixers' way, it is good to see Curry get some recognition after his stellar playoff run. Despite being on the back end of his career, he showed he can still take his game to new heights.

The Sixers should be more than pleased with what he showed and excited for what he can provide to the team moving forward.

