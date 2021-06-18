Seth Curry Has Shattered Expectations In Postseason

Out of all the moves Daryl Morey has made since taking over in the Sixers' front office, none have looked better than his trade with the Mavericks on draft night. When Josh Richardson and Seth Curry swapped teams, many viewed it as a win-win for both teams. Looking at it now, Morey looks like a genius.

Curry put together a strong campaign for the Sixers in his first season with the team. Injuries caused some bumps in the road, but overall, Curry has been a great addition. His shooting beyond the arc is something the team has missed since the departure of JJ Redick.

Heading into the playoffs, Curry was a common name listed as a potential X-factor for the team. Through almost two rounds, he has shattered all expectations. Curry has elevated his game in the postseason and has been an essential piece for the Sixers.

The veteran sharpshooter has been the Sixers' third-leading scorer at just under 19 points per game. Curry has shot the ball with great efficiency as well, posting shooting splits of 57.7%/47.8%/80%.

Curry's lights-out shooting in the postseason has led to some standout performances. He has posted a new playoff career-high in points not once but twice in his last six games.

The first came in the Sixers' series-clinching win over the Wizards when Curry erupted for 30 points. He then topped that in a much-needed effort in game 5 against the Hawks, scoring 36 points in a loss.

Throughout the regular season, some criticized Curry for not maintaining his aggressiveness shooting the ball. That has been far from an issue in the postseason. He has consistently let it fly from deep, whether he is wide open or a defender draped on him. Most importantly, he is hitting most of these shots.

In a postseason where multiple players have been inconsistent, Curry has been a major bright spot. The Sixers should be more than pleased from what he's shown in his first season with the team.

Arguably the biggest factor of what makes this trade look like highway robbery now is the contracts. The Mavericks will likely be competing to retain Josh Richardson in free agency, while the Sixers have Curry at a team-friendly price tag for the next two seasons.

The Sixers are going to need a similar performance from Curry as they find themselves facing the brink of elimination against the Hawks on Friday.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.