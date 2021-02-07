Seth Curry Feels Slightly Better After Bouncing Back vs. Nets

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry has hit a bit of a rough patch lately. After getting off to a hot start to the season this year, Curry's progress with the Sixers derailed as he tested positive for COVID-19 back in early January.

After missing a couple of weeks' worth of games, Curry finally returned to the Sixers' starting lineup. While his presence on the floor helped since he's a shooting threat and earns the respect of his defense, Curry wasn't necessarily producing a lot for Philly.

In the eight games before testing positive for COVID-19, Curry averaged 17 points-per-game while knocking down almost 60-percent of his three-point shots on 5.3 attempts-per-game. Before Saturday night, Curry's latest eight-game sample had him averaging just 7.4 points-per-game while shooting 29-percent from three on only three three-point attempts-per-game.

Curry's coaches and teammates were concerned as they understood his situation. Admittedly, Curry hasn't felt right since returning to the court after kicking the virus. However, there have been notable aftereffects that the veteran guard has dealt with, and it's affected his game. But finally, on Saturday night against the Brooklyn Nets, Curry felt healthier and more energetic, which helped him have his first double-digit scoring game since last Friday.

“I felt a little bit better, honestly, even in the first half,” Curry said following the Sixers win over the Nets on Saturday night. “Even when I wasn’t making shots, I felt better than I have the past week or two. I think the key for me tonight was I was able to just get a little bit of my burst back and have more energy out on the floor offensively and defensively.”

After playing just 12 minutes in the first half of Thursday night's game against Portland, Curry missed the entire second half as he wasn't feeling well. Although he was questionable on Saturday night for the same reasons, Curry felt good enough to get back out on the court.

He logged 26 minutes and collected 11 points, two rebounds, and four assists while draining two of his three three-point attempts versus Brooklyn. While Curry may not be one-hundred percent right now, it seems the veteran guard is slowly getting his groove back on the floor, which is a great sign for the Sixers.

