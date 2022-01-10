Shake Milton, Paul Reed Remain Out vs. Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers will gain another reinforcement on Monday as they take on the Houston Rockets for the second time this season as the second-year guard Isaiah Joe was cleared for action and left off the injury report.

However, the Sixers still have a handful of players on their report as injuries, and COVID-related setbacks continue to affect the roster.

According to Philadelphia's Sunday night injury report, several players were ruled out in advance. Among those out for Philly is the second-year point guard Tyrese Maxey. Over the last three games, Maxey has been inactive as he tested positive for COVID-19 and entered the NBA's health and safety protocol.

The young standout remains in the protocol and won't make his return on Monday, just as Sixers head coach Doc Rivers suspected during Sunday morning's practice session.

Along with Maxey, second-year power forward/center Paul Reed remains in the protocol as well. Reed entered the protocol after Philadelphia's last matchup against the Houston Rockets last Monday. Reed's on pace to miss his third-straight game on Monday.

While Reed and Maxey are the final two players currently in the health and safety protocol, the Sixers will still miss a couple of players due to non-COVID-related setbacks as well.

The rookie guard Jaden Springer, who has been cleared out of the NBA's health and safety protocol, will remain off the floor on Monday night. According to the Sixers' injury report, Springer is now dealing with a non-COVID illness.

As for the veteran guard Shake Milton, he'll continue to miss time as well. The last time Milton saw the court was when the Sixers faced the Rockets last Monday. After checking in for 20 minutes, Milton left the court after taking a hard fall on his back.

After the game, Milton was diagnosed with a back contusion. His setback forced him to miss the last two games. His absence on Monday will make it three in a row.

