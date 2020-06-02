Last week, Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was caught on video kneeling on George Floyd, an unarmed black man's neck during an arrest. After the disturbing scene was caught on camera, the video went viral online for all to see. And as expected, the video resulted in many protests as American's are infuriated over the constant racism and injustice going on in the United States of America.

Over the last week or so, many NBA players have made their voices heard. And members of the Philadelphia 76ers were no exception. On Monday, Sixers' second-year guard Shake Milton became the latest member of the team to voice his thoughts.

"I've been sitting here trying to digest everything that's going on," Milton tweeted on Monday. "This sh*t is truly making me sick to my core. "[I'm] Tired of reading about names that all too soon become just a distant memory or a retweet. My people are tired. Enough is enough."

Milton's message resembled Ben Simmons', which he tweeted out a few days prior. "We shouldn't have to revisit tragedies like George Floyd or Ahmaud Arbery time and time again," Simmons said. "Enough is enough."

In addition to Simmons and Milton's tweets, 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris chose to be one with the people of Philadelphia. He did so by joining residents in a peaceful protest this past Saturday. "If you're silent, we don't know what side you're on," Harris said on Monday. "And if we don't know what side you're on, it is safe to assume you're on the other side."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_