Sixers' Shake Milton, Tobias Harris Could Return Thursday vs. Heat

Shake Milton and Tobias Harris are among a handful of Sixers that could return to the court against the Heat on Thursday.
After getting a much-needed day off, the Philadelphia 76ers are likely to receive some more help on Thursday as several players are looking to get back into the mix after missing several games due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

On Tuesday, the Sixers got injured star Ben Simmons back on the court to face the Miami Heat. Now on Thursday, the Sixers will possibly get another starter back in Tobias Harris, their top bench player in Shake Milton, second-year guard Matisse Thybulle, and veteran reserve Terrance Ferguson as they are all listed as probable.

Harris, who has started in nine games for the Sixers this year, has been thriving under head coach Doc Rivers. As he averages 32 minutes on the floor, Harris has knocked down 50-percent of his shots from the field, and 44-percent of his threes while averaging roughly 19 points-per-game.

With Harris potentially back in the mix, the Sixers will have another starter back on the floor, giving them four out of five regular starters back this season. Meanwhile, their six-man Shake Milton is likely to get back out on the court again, too. 

Although Milton has proven to be a starting-caliber player from time to time, Rivers has utilized him in a role off the bench so far this year. In nine games, Milton has averaged a career-high of 14 points-per-game, and 3.3 assists-per-game as the primary ball-handler coming off the bench.

The arrival of Milton, Harris, Thybulle, and Ferguson doesn't put the Sixers at full-strength quite yet, but they're getting closer. With those guys looking to get off the injury report, that leaves Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, and Vincent Poirier as the only Sixers who will remain out for the time being.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

