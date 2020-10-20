Philadelphia 76ers max forward Tobias Harris hasn't been one to shy away from his non-basketball related opinions this season. In fact, Harris has become one of the most vocal leaders from within the Sixers' locker room this season on and off the court.

During the NBA's hiatus back in the spring, Harris was one of a few Sixers players to join protestors in downtown Philadelphia fighting against social injustice, police brutality, and racism in the United States of America following the death of George Floyd.

And when Harris and the rest of his team traveled down to Orlando, Florida, to participate in the season's restart, Harris didn't take the focus off of his goal of continuing to spread the message regarding social injustice.

So anytime Harris had to spend time in front of a camera broadcasting to reporters, the veteran forward continued to spread the message about Breonna Taylor, a Louisville woman who was killed in a police shooting back in March.

Just because he's outside of the NBA bubble now doesn't mean Harris is done focusing on off-court issues this year. With the presidential election coming up in November, Harris has been encouraging fans to vote. He will even participate in a talk show alongside Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris this week.

With the announcement of the upcoming episode of 'ReMaking America,' including Tobias Harris, Kamala Harris, CJ McCollum, and Donovan Mitchell, Harris must've been seeing many negative comments regarding his preferred candidate in the upcoming election. Therefore, the Sixers forward took to Twitter to clear everything up.

"[I] wanted to clear this up for those who need to hear it," Harris tweeted. "I honestly don’t care to argue about who you vote for or your views on who I choose to support. Get out and vote and go home and enjoy your family and life. Blessings."

Nowadays, social media is filled up with tons of political views and debates regarding the upcoming election. However, Harris makes it clear he will not partake in the weeks leading up to November 3, as he's not concerned about who others plan to vote for.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_