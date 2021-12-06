Tobias Harris Could Return vs. Hornets on Monday

The start to the 2021-2022 NBA season hasn't been ideal for Sixers starting forward Tobias Harris. As the 76ers have dealt with tons of setbacks throughout the first quarter of the season, Harris was among a handful of players on the roster who has been forced to take games off due to injuries and illnesses.

It's been a frustrating ride so far for Harris. On Friday night prior to Philly's matchup against the Atlanta Hawks, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers mentioned that Harris has been feeling down after being forced to miss another game.

"I talked to him a couple of times today," Rivers said on Friday. "He's struggling. The flu hit him really hard, but he's down about it because he just feels like he can't get a break. I told him the same thing, like, it's gonna all work out at some point. Your hip is gonna feel great. You're not gonna have COVID. You're not gonna have the flu, and you're gonna go on a run. You just got to hang in there."

After missing Friday's morning shootaround due to having the flu, Harris was expectedly ruled out against the Atlanta Hawks later that night. That marked the ninth game the Sixers forward missed this season.

Harris missed his first stretch of games earlier in the year as he became the first Sixer to enter the NBA's health and safety protocol as he was positive for COVID-19 and symptomatic. The veteran was forced to miss six games as a result.

Then, roughly two weeks later, Harris missed two more games as he injured his hip in the Saturday night matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. Will he miss his tenth game of the year on Monday night when the Sixers take on the Charlotte Hornets on the road? Or will Harris get back in action?

Everything seems to be trending in the right direction for him as of now. While Harris is considered questionable for Monday's matchup, he was a participant in Sunday's practice in Charlotte, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Harris isn't guaranteed to make his return on Monday, but there seems to be a good chance he receives clearance to play.

