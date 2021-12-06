Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Tobias Harris Returns to Sixers Practice After Missing Hawks Matchup
    Publish date:

    Tobias Harris Returns to Sixers Practice After Missing Hawks Matchup

    Author:

    Just as the Philadelphia 76ers started to get fully healthy, another key member of the team was forced to miss a matchup. On Friday night, the Sixers paid a visit to the Atlanta Hawks for the second matchup of their four-game road trip.

    Although Philly's injury report was clear outside of players who were out on assignment and Ben Simmons, who has missed every game so far this season due to personal reasons, the Sixers anticipated potentially playing without their starting power forward, Tobias Harris, as he came down with a non-COVID illness.

    Harris missed the Sixers' morning shootaround on Friday. A couple of hours before tip-off, the team ruled him out of the matchup against the Atlanta Hawks as expected. Even though Harris is a key member of the Sixers' starting lineup, the team managed to do well enough to win without him.

    Read More

    While it wasn't an easy matchup for the Sixers, they came out on top and secured a 98-96 victory over Atlanta to pick up their 12th win of the year. After downing the Hawks, the Sixers got Saturday off and practiced in Charlotte on Sunday ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.

    Fortunately, Harris returned to the floor for Philly's Sunday afternoon practice, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. While Harris' presence at practice on Sunday doesn't guarantee he'll play on Monday night, it is a step in the right direction. 

    For the time being, Harris is questionable for Monday's game. Based on how the Sixers handled things in the past, Harris will likely be viewed by Doc Rivers as a game-time decision. Therefore, the Sixers will probably make a final call on his playing status after Harris goes through pregame warmups on Monday. 

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17191250_168388689_lowres
    News

    Tobias Harris Returns to Sixers Practice After Missing Hawks Matchup

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17258491_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Rumors: Blazers' Damian Lillard Would Angle for Knicks in a Trade?

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_11824805_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Andre Drummond Discusses Past Battles With Joel Embiid

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17256971_168388689_lowres
    News

    Doc Rivers Preaches Patience to Harris, Who Can't Catch a Break

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17089871_168388689_lowres
    News

    Embiid, Niang Heavily Praised Matisse Thybulle After Win vs. Hawks

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_10614751_168388689_lowres
    News

    NBA Rumors: Blazers Eyeing Former Sixers Front Office Member to Replace Fired GM

    Dec 4, 2021
    USATSI_16213872_168388689_lowres (2)
    News

    NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Won't Play Unless Trade Happens

    Dec 4, 2021
    USATSI_15763026_168388689_lowres
    News

    Sixers Could Face Hornets Without Ball, Rozier Next Week

    Dec 4, 2021