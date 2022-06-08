Tobias Harris Joins Adam Sandler on Red Carpet for Movie Premiere

Since last summer, Adam Sandler has been working on his new movie titled ‘Hustle,’ which was officially released on Wednesday.

On Tuesday night, the internationally known movie star hit the red carpet in the city of Brotherly Love for the premiere of the movie. He was joined by Philadelphia 76ers standout, Tobias Harris.

Last year, Sandler revealed that Harris was one of a handful of Sixers in the movie. On The Dan Patrick Show, Sandler mentioned Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Tyrese Maxey, and former Philly sharpshooter Seth Curry as players who made an appearance on the set.

When a teaser for the movie was released last week, both Harris and Maxey were spotted in the opening scene, taking part in a drill at the Sixers’ practice facility, which is located in Camden, New Jersey.

With the movie officially set to hit theaters and the Netflix streaming platform, Harris was among some key names at the premiere on Tuesday night.

Harris now joins the likings of his former teammate and best friend Boban Marjanovic, who acted in a John Wick movie a couple of years back.

The two former teammates acted in a series of commercials for Goldfish, which aired throughout the 2020-2021 NBA season and beyond. Now, they’ve both taken their off-court talents to the big screen.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

