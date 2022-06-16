Daryl Morey and the Philadelphia 76ers need to do all they can to maximize Joel Embiid’s prime. As the MVP-caliber center is coming off of another career year, the team needs to take the next step as a whole and get past the second round of the playoffs.

As expected, Embiid is untouchable and the cornerstone player for the franchise. While James Harden’s future in Philly is somewhat uncertain, it seems doubtful he’ll be packing up and leaving the City of Brotherly Love anytime soon.

In the past, Tyrese Maxey might’ve been rumored to be on the table for trades, but a strong second season from the former Kentucky product put him closer to untouchable territory. Now, where does that leave everybody else? Apparently, on the trade block.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers are gauging the trade market and willing to move a handful of players if the right deal is available to them. Per Pompey’s report, several Sixers are on the block, including the max-contracted forward Tobias Harris, the defensive standout Matisse Thybulle, the Turkish sharpshooter Furkan Korkmaz and the former second-rounder Shake Milton.

“The Sixers realize their current roster is not suited to win a NBA championship. They’re determined to upgrade it with established players that can help propel them.

“Harris, Thybulle, Milton, Korkmaz, Green and the draft pick are the best available trade assets, with the team focused on keeping Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. James Harden, who’s stock has declined, has said that he intends to pick up his team $47.3 million option for next season.”

None of the names mentioned are easy to move. While Harris is a borderline All-Star, his contract has been considered one of the worst in value around the league over the last couple of seasons. As for Thybulle, Korkmaz, and Milton, they’ve all shown flashes during their time with the Sixers, but they all lack consistency.

There is no doubt the Sixers have to get better and upgrade the roster immediately. However, they have to keep depth in mind as well. Therefore, the Sixers likely won’t sell players just to get them off the roster.

