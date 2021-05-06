Sixers Waive Two-Way Rookie Mason Jones

The Philadelphia 76ers have made a roster change on Thursday afternoon as the team returned to Philly from a three-game road trip. Per an announcement from the team, the Sixers have waived two-way rookie Mason Jones.

The former Arkansas standout went undrafted during the 2020 NBA Draft. After two rounds came and went, Jones, landed with the Houston Rockets, where he would spend time on the active roster and in the G League.

At the beginning of the year, Jones appeared in 22 games for the Rockets and even picked up his first career start in Houston. After averaging 11 minutes per game and putting up five points while shooting 43-percent from the field, the Rockets moved on from the rookie and waived Jones in early March.

Although Houston brought Jones back on a 10-day contract, they would never re-up his deal after the ten days expired. A couple of weeks later, the Sixers came calling. Following a phenomenal performance through the 2021 NBA G League season, the Sixers looked to promote rookie forward Paul Reed by offering him a standard NBA contract.

With the team upgrading Paul to a multi-year deal, the Sixers opened up a two-way slot on the roster. That's when they brought Jones to the team to reunite with his former Arkansas teammate, Isaiah Joe.

Jones would only appear in six games for the 76ers. Most of his minutes occurred during garbage time. In Philly, Jones averaged just 2.7 points per game in a little under five minutes of action.

