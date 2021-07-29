Report: Sixers, Warriors Had Short-Lived Trade Discussion Regarding Simmons

At this point, it's no secret the Philadelphia 76ers are open to dealing Ben Simmons. One report mentions that the Sixers would be open to trading the three-time All-Star away as early as Thursday night as the 2021 NBA Draft is set.

Several teams have inquired about a potential Simmons trade, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, and the Toronto Raptors. Each of the teams mentioned above learned one thing; Ben Simmons is not going to come cheap.

The latest team to find that out first-hand is the Golden State Warriors. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Warriors engaged in trade talks with the Sixers to check on the availability of Simmons.

When they found out how much it would cost to bring the three-time All-Star out to the Golden State, they quickly abandoned the idea of potentially making a deal with Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey.

“The Sixers asked for Andrew Wiggins, James Wiseman, the Nos. 7 and 14 picks in tonight’s NBA draft along with two future first-rounders in exchange for Ben Simmons," Pompey wrote in his latest piece. "The Warriors quickly turned down the offer.”

As teams have low-balled the Sixers since the start of the offseason, Philly is firing back with sky-high price demands making it clear that they aren't willing to part ways with Simmons for the sake of doing so. From the beginning, the Sixers made it clear they want at least an All-Star player in return for theirs. If not, they'll come for several valuable young players and first-round picks. So far, there aren't any real suitors.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.