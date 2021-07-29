Sixers Rumors: Philly's Looking to Trade Ben Simmons During Draft

With each passing day, it feels like a Ben Simmons trade becomes more of a reality. As the offseason continues, so does Daryl Morey's efforts of finding the right offer for the three-time All-Star.

The NBA draft is typically a catalyst to get a big trade done. With so many picks and prospects at play, it is a little easier to facilitate a deal. There was speculation that a Simmons trade might not happen until after the draft, but a recent report has shined a new light on the situation.

Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report reported that the team is looking to trade the former number one pick during the draft. Not only that, but the relationship between the two sides has broken apart.

The tethered relationship between both parties is something we haven't heard yet. Through all of this, the portrayal was that both sides were working together to get the best outcome possible. This new development should almost guarantee that Ben Simmons has played his final game in Philadelphia.

Now Daryl Morey's task has become even more daunting. If Simmons no longer has any interest in playing for the Sixers, it hurts his leverage in negotiations. All reports have stated that Morey does not intend to lower the asking price for Simmons.

With the situations in Portland and Washington still not settled, there should still be speculation that Simmons is a Sixer by the end of the night. If Morey wants to up his chances of landing either Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal, he will need to hold on to Simmons and use him as a headline piece in return for one of the All-Stars.

Even with this new report, the view of the situation should not change. Morey is not going to trade Simmons just for the sake of doing so. Whether it comes during the draft or later in the offseason, he is going to wait for the right deal to surface.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.