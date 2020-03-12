All76ers
Sixers' Home, the Wells Fargo Center Postpones All Events for March

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Well, it's been quite the turn of events lately. Just last week, the Philadelphia 76ers were halfway through their four-game West Coast trip attempting to leave California with an even 2-2 record.

While the COVID-19 virus was evidently a massive issue out West, it hadn't quite reached the East Coast yet. Fast forward a week later, and the entire United States of America has reached a panic. It might not have sunk in for a lot of people yet, but for the sports world, the COVID-19 pandemic is alarming.

Heading into Wednesday night, the Sixers were on schedule to face the Detroit Pistons. Although the NBA was discussing a potential change for the time being, whether it would be keeping fans out of the stands or canceling games altogether, the league wouldn't pull the trigger on such a move. Not yet, at least.

As soon as the Sixers wrapped up their night with a victory, however, the NBA quickly made a move. After Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, the NBA reacted by postponing the season. That started a mass trend among sports.

On Thursday, college sports cancelled tournaments while the NHL, MLS, MLB, and more postponed their progress as well. The sports entertainment world was officially in a panic. Now, all leagues are put on hold until further notice. The NBA has yet to offer any word on when a return may come. Regardless of when that may be, the Sixers' home, the Wells Fargo Center, will not be available to host any events for the remainder of the month.

Following the news of the arena closing for a complete clean up on Thursday morning, the Wells Fargo Center's ownership, Comcast Spectator, put out another statement in regards to its operations moving forward.

In the report, it has been made clear that Flyers, Sixers, and Wings games scheduled at the arena from now until March 31st will be postponed until further notice. Fans with purchased tickets have been encouraged to hold onto them until the situation is cleared up, and events are re-scheduled.

