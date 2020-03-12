All76ers
Top Stories
News

Wells Fargo Center Closes For Cleaning After Sixers-Pistons Matchup

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- With cases of COVID-19 spreading around the state of Pennsylvania, it was unclear if the Sixers were going to have the opportunity to return home in front of their fans for the first time in almost two weeks. The NBA didn't choose to prevent fans from going. And the city only suggested avoiding big crowds, if necessary.

Soon, that would change. Before the NBA dropped a bomb on Wednesday night, however, the Sixers and the Detroit Pistons met for their 7:00 pm matchup. Despite everything going on, they wanted to play the game as long as the NBA allowed it.

There weren't any health issues in the building here in Philly. I couldn't say the same for across the league, though. Just seconds before the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz tipped off; the referees were urged by team doctors to call the game. After rushing players back to the locker room, and sending fans home, it was announced that a member of the Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

The results of the test didn't come until Philly and Detroit concluded their matchup. So the postponing of the NBA didn't affect Wednesday's game. It did, however, force both teams to take extra caution following the game. The Sixers haven't faced the Jazz in months, but the Pistons were one of the few opponents to compete against Utah within an eleven-day span. Therefore, the NBA suggested Detroit players should self-quarantine for 14 days.

It's unclear what the Sixers' organization plans to do with its players for the time being, but the Wells Fargo Center's management has decided a full cleaning is necessary after hosting tens of thousands of people for the game. On Thursday, Comcast Spectator released a statement in regards to their plans:

All scheduled events coming up, including Sixers games, are going to be on hold until further notice. The arena could be opened back up fairly soon for other non-sporting events. As far as Sixers games go, it could be a while before they return to the court. With an ordered self-quarantine for 14 days, that's telling that the league will shut its doors for at least two weeks. Any further decisions are still being discussed and will be reported accordingly.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Summertime Sixers? Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Predicts NBA Could Play Into August

Mavs owner Mark Cuban recently predicted the Sixers and the NBA could end up playing into the month of August.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid, Al Horford Dominate in Sixers' Win Over Pistons on Wednesday

Sixers' big guys, Joel Embiid and Al Horford, put on a show Wednesday night against the Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Elton Brand, Brett Brown Issue Statements on NBA's Decision to Suspend Season

Sixers' General Manager, Elton Brand, and Head Coach, Brett Brown, have issued statements regarding the NBA's decision to postpone the season.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler Reveals He Wasn't Too Fond of Sixers' Head Coach Brett Brown

Former Sixers player Jimmy Butler has teased a lot of behind the scenes issues during his time in Philly last season. Finally, he revealed what some of the issues might've been.

Justin Grasso

by

dcoyone1

Sixers' Head Coach Brett Brown Takes the High Road in Response to Jimmy Butler

Sixers head coach Brett Brown didn't have much to say about Jimmy Butler before Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Allow Joel Embiid to Return vs. Pistons on Wednesday

The Sixers have cleared their All-Star center Joel Embiid for Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Details His Concussion Recovery Ahead of Return vs. Pistons

Sixers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson is set to return against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday after suffering a concussion.

Justin Grasso

76ers Offer an Update on Ben Simmons' Injury Ahead of Pistons Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers finally offered an update on Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Pistons: Sixers Return to Philly After a Tough West Coast Trip

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. It will be the first game in Philly in over a week for the struggling Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Multiple 76ers Issue Thoughts on Potentially Playing Without Fans Soon

The Philadelphia 76ers could be forced to play without fans in attendance soon. How does the team feel about that?

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33