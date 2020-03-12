Wells Fargo Center Closes For Cleaning After Sixers-Pistons Matchup

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- With cases of COVID-19 spreading around the state of Pennsylvania, it was unclear if the Sixers were going to have the opportunity to return home in front of their fans for the first time in almost two weeks. The NBA didn't choose to prevent fans from going. And the city only suggested avoiding big crowds, if necessary.

Soon, that would change. Before the NBA dropped a bomb on Wednesday night, however, the Sixers and the Detroit Pistons met for their 7:00 pm matchup. Despite everything going on, they wanted to play the game as long as the NBA allowed it.

There weren't any health issues in the building here in Philly. I couldn't say the same for across the league, though. Just seconds before the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Utah Jazz tipped off; the referees were urged by team doctors to call the game. After rushing players back to the locker room, and sending fans home, it was announced that a member of the Jazz tested positive for COVID-19.

The results of the test didn't come until Philly and Detroit concluded their matchup. So the postponing of the NBA didn't affect Wednesday's game. It did, however, force both teams to take extra caution following the game. The Sixers haven't faced the Jazz in months, but the Pistons were one of the few opponents to compete against Utah within an eleven-day span. Therefore, the NBA suggested Detroit players should self-quarantine for 14 days.

It's unclear what the Sixers' organization plans to do with its players for the time being, but the Wells Fargo Center's management has decided a full cleaning is necessary after hosting tens of thousands of people for the game. On Thursday, Comcast Spectator released a statement in regards to their plans:

All scheduled events coming up, including Sixers games, are going to be on hold until further notice. The arena could be opened back up fairly soon for other non-sporting events. As far as Sixers games go, it could be a while before they return to the court. With an ordered self-quarantine for 14 days, that's telling that the league will shut its doors for at least two weeks. Any further decisions are still being discussed and will be reported accordingly.

