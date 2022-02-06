Tobias Harris Hopes to Remain in Philly Long-Term Despite Trade Rumors

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris is no stranger to relocating in the NBA. From the beginning of his professional career, Harris has dealt with the tough side of the business as he was traded on the same night he was drafted to Charlotte.

After playing in 70 games over the span of two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Harris was traded to the Orlando Magic. While he spent a lot of time with the Magic, Harris couldn't make Orlando a forever home.

Forty-nine games into his fourth season with the Magic, Harris found himself moved once again. That time, he was traded to the Detroit Pistons. After wrapping up the 2015-2016 season with the Pistons, Harris played in just one full season in Detroit before getting moved during the 2017-2018 run once again.

Harris finished the 2018 season with the Los Angeles Clippers. Then, 55 games into the 2018-2019 season, the veteran forward was dealt to Philly as he was set to become a free agent that following summer.

The Sixers netted Harris in a blockbuster deal. Although Harris was set to test the market that summer, he received a max contract offer with the Sixers, so he remained on board. Since then, Harris has found a home in Philadelphia, but he still hasn't swayed away from trade rumors amid his third full season with the Sixers.

Over the past month, Harris' name was mentioned in possible Ben Simmons-centric trade rumors. While the likelihood of Harris getting traded again this season is low, the veteran admitted that there was a hint of frustration from his end when hearing his name in the mix.

However, his previous frustrations haven't changed his mind about wanting to stay on board with the Sixers long-term. In a recent sitdown interview with Sixers Wire's Ky Carlin, Harris mentioned he hopes Philadelphia remains his long-term home.

"I would hope so. Obviously, you never know what’s gonna happen, but I do believe we have a good enough team to make things happen. We have great chemistry here. I enjoy all the guys in this group, coaching staff all the way down the line. So, you know, I would hope so."

Understanding the business side of the NBA very well, Harris knows that there aren't many players in the league that are deemed untouchable by their team. And on the Sixers, Joel Embiid is likely the only player with that title right now.

That's not to say the Sixers are shopping around a player like Harris, but if there are any interested suitors out there inquiring, it won't come as a surprise if they are open to fielding offers. Harris knows that anything can happen in the NBA these days, but the 29-year-old remains dedicated to the Sixers no matter what the rumors say.

