Tobias Harris, Seth Curry Return to Sixers Lineup vs. Bucks

The Sixers have been forced to get through their recent stretch shorthanded, being without multiple key players for various reasons. As they get ready for a mini-series against the Milwaukee Bucks, it looks like they will be getting some reinforcements.

Those reinforcements will be coming in the shape of Tobias Harris and Seth Curry. Doc Rivers said pregame that he counted on them to take the floor tonight, and they are both in the lineup.

Harris will be making his return after missing the previous two games dealing with knee soreness. Curry missed part one of this back-to-back battling a sore hip.

Getting two starters back now is perfect timing, as the Sixers are looking to end a two-game losing skid. Not to mention they need to keep the Bucks at bay with them sitting not far behind them in the standings.

Joel Embiid has done his best to keep the squad afloat in their absence. Getting Harris back will give the Sixers their top-scoring duo, who have led the charge all season.

This will also give the Sixers some much-needed ballhandling as Ben Simmons remains out with a non-Covid illness. Curry will likely play point guard tonight and assume most of the primary ballhandling duties.

Gearing up for a matchup like this, the Sixers needed all the help they can get. This series will likely give off a playoff atmosphere, with both teams being favorites to win the Eastern Conference.

Adding more weapons around Embiid will only make the Bucks' job more difficult as they attempt to defend him. Harris and Curry's return should provide a nice lift to a group who is looking to bounce back.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.