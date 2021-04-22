NewsSI.COM
Search
Sixers Rule Ben Simmons Out vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Sixers Rule Ben Simmons Out vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Author:
Publish date:

Ben Simmons will miss his third-straight game on Thursday night. 

On Monday night, the Philadelphia 76ers added Ben Simmons to the injury report hours before their matchup against the Golden State Warriors. According to team officials, Simmons was dealing with a non-COVID illness.

Following Monday night's loss to the Warriors, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers couldn't confirm exactly what Simmons was dealing with, although he did speculate it could be some sort of stomach virus.

Heading into Wednesday's game, Simmons was once again questionable with the same concerns. As Simmons didn't make it out onto the court for warmups before the matchup against the Phoenix Suns, it became clear he was unlikely to play. Then, a half an hour before tip-off, the Sixers ruled Simmons out officially.

"I think [Ben will make the trip to Milwaukee]," Rivers said on Wednesday night following the loss to the Suns. "But I don't know. If he's not feeling great with fluid and all that, I don't know if I want him to play. We'll wait and see. If he's feeling as bad as I think, then rest is more important."

During his pregame press conference ahead of the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks, Doc Rivers officially ruled Simmons out himself. Although he wouldn't confirm whether Simmons made the trip to Milwaukee with the team or not, the Sixers guard is guaranteed to miss Thursday's rematch with the Bucks, leaving Saturday as his next potential return date.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.

USATSI_15795217_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rule Ben Simmons Out vs. Milwaukee Bucks

USATSI_15942996_168388689_lowres
News

Chris Paul, Mikal Bridges React to Joel Embiid's Buzzer-Beater Shot

USATSI_10033748_168388689_lowres
News

Danny Green Makes Strong Comparison of Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle

USATSI_15929442_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Doesn't Want a Rest Day Heading Into Bucks Matchup

USATSI_15913972_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Ink Anthony Tolliver to Another 10-Day Contract

USATSI_15942313_168388689_lowres
News

Rivers Praises Matisse Thybulle for Work Guarding Devin Booker

USATSI_15942306_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Refuses to Take Moral Victory vs. Phoenix Suns

USATSI_15491632_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris Will Miss Wednesday's Game vs. Suns