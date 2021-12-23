Atlanta Hawks Load Up Injury Report Before Sixers Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers had a crowded injury report this past weekend. As they had more players listed as out or questionable due to physical setbacks, COVID-19-related issues, or other unknown illnesses, the Sixers were in danger of having their Sunday night matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans postponed.

Although the NBA waited a little while before making the final call, they no longer delayed the inevitable on Sunday afternoon as the Sixers-Pelicans matchup became one of three games that were pushed back on Sunday.

Fortunately, the Sixers managed to play in their Monday night matchup against the Boston Celtics. Although a handful of players remained out, several G League prospects were called up and flown out to Boston to join the 76ers. Philly made it out of Boston with a victory, picking up their 16th win of the year.

Moving on to Atlanta...

Now, the Sixers are on to the Atlanta Hawks. The 76ers are slowly but surely getting healthier, but the Hawks can't really say the same. While heading into their Wednesday night matchup against the Orlando Magic, the Hawks have been loading up their injury report as they are in a similar position that the Sixers were in before.

Hawks star guard Trae Young entered the NBA's health and safety protocol last week. Atlanta's center Clint Capela, reserve forward Danilo Gallinari, reserve guard Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and the veteran guard Lou Williams and the young veteran sharpshooter Kevin Huerter joined him recently.

In addition to the COVID-related setbacks, the Hawks have a handful of guys dealing with physical limitations as well. De'Andre Hunter, who is recovering from a wrist injury, remains out. Solomon Hill, who tore his hamstring, hasn't returned yet, either.

While Bogdan Bogdanovic was on the injury report on Wednesday due to an ankle sprain, he was listed as probable and got the green light to go against Orlando.

The good news is the Atlanta Hawks signed a couple of players to ten-day contracts using the hardship exception to try and avoid any postponements on Thursday. While it seems the Sixers-Hawks matchup is likely to be played on Thursday, Atlanta will look like quite a different team than the one the 76ers defeated back on December 3.

