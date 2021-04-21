Steph Curry Reflects on Latest Battle Against Seth Curry

Back in November during the 2020 NBA Draft, Seth Curry was vacationing with his older brother Steph Curry when he received a phone call regarding his future. That's when Seth Curry found out he was included in a draft-night trade and would suit up for the Philadelphia 76ers this season.

Months later, Seth Curry was scheduled to play against his brother as a member of the Sixers for the first time on March 23, but neither would suit up. Steph Curry was dealing with a tailbone injury at the time and was ruled out for their first meeting. Seth Curry sprained his ankle a few nights before and also remained sidelined.

Although the Curry brothers were both once again questionable heading into Monday night's rematch between the Warriors and the Sixers, they were both cleared for action roughly a half-hour before the game tipped off.

To start the matchup, Seth Curry guarded his big brother and got off to a hot start. Not only did Seth snag a steal from Steph, but he also confidently drained a three right in his brother's face. Following the game, Steph Curry admitted that his brother's early success against him bothered him a bit.

“Every single time he disarms me, it gets under my skin," Steph Curry said after the game. "Especially in that first five or six minutes, and I couldn’t figure it out. And he came out with that look and got one right in my face on the wing, and it was just like old times."

In the first quarter of Monday's game, it was all about the Currys. For the Warriors, Steph Curry knocked down four of his eight shots for 11 points. On the other side, Seth Curry hit on three of his five attempts and garnered seven points.

By halftime, both Currys were crucial to their teams' success. Steph Curry put up 20 of Golden State's 55 points. Seth Curry accounted for 15 of Philly's 55 points. Just as everybody in Philly got excited for two more quarters of a back and forth battle between the two brothers, the eldest of the duo pulled away.

Steph Curry dominated in the second half by draining 29 points. His spectacular 20-point fourth-quarter performance allowed the Warriors to walk away with a 107-96 victory over the 76ers. Following the big win, Curry reflected on playing against his younger brother once more.

"I always love the opportunity to play [Seth]," Curry said. "I mean, we’re both in the NBA playing against each other and creating memories. It’s special and nothing to take for granted. Thankfully, I figured it out down the stretch because that first quarter was rough, and he made it rough.”

Although the younger Curry did get under his big brother's skin early on in the game, the former MVP got the last laugh in with his ridiculous second-half performance. “There’s always [trash talk between us]," Curry revealed. "At the end of the day, especially in the fourth quarter, I didn’t have to say much.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.