Steph Curry Discusses Seth Curry's Reaction to Sixers Trade

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is gearing up for a comeback season. A couple of weeks back, the former MVP was on what he described as a mini-vacation with his brother, Seth Curry.

At the time, Seth Curry was a member of the Dallas Mavericks. As the 2020 NBA Draft was going on, the younger Curry received a call. That's when he found out he was no longer going to play for Mavericks moving forward.

During the second round of the draft, the Sixers traded Josh Richardson and a second-round pick to Dallas in exchange for the 30-year-old sharpshooter. And his brother Steph recently described the scene when Seth got the news.

"He was kind of on the phone, and he's so quiet, we didn't really know," Steph Curry told Complex. "He was kind of hinting, and talking about the trades and stuff like that. And it's kind of just out of the blue, because we were following the draft. He was sitting down at the table right next to me and he was like, 'It's happening.' I'm like, 'Wait, what'd you say?' And he's like, 'I just got traded to Philly.' And then the tweet came in like maybe literally 45 seconds later."

As the 76ers prioritized getting better perimeter scorers this offseason, acquiring Seth Curry was a no-brainer. Throughout his six-year career in the NBA, Seth Curry has knocked down 44-percent of his three-point shots. Just last season, he averaged 45-percent from three while averaging 12.4 points-per-game off the bench.

Considering how well he played off the Mavericks' bench last season, the Curry brothers were shocked with the news at the time. "That was a surprising one," Steph Curry said. "We know how fast stuff can happen in the league, especially around draft night. The rest of the league, in terms of all the different moves and stuff, it's kind of a status quo in terms of some big names changing markets and whatnot."

While Seth Curry's sudden change of markets is shocking, the Sixers' newest guard is excited to show what he can bring to the table this year. Not only will he be relied on for his shooting from beyond-the-arc, but the veteran guard made it clear last week that he has a lot more to bring to the table this year.

