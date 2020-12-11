Which Sixers Made ESPN's Top 100 NBA Players List?

Who are the best players on the Sixers? ESPN lists them in their Top 100.

As the regular season is quickly approaching, the team over at ESPN showed NBA fans who they believe are some of the top NBA players in the game.

Over the last few years, the Sixers have typically garnered a lot of offseason hype, but this year is slightly different.

As Philly saw themselves get swept by the Boston Celtics down in the bubble this past summer, nobody is really building any hype around the 76ers.

However, ESPN's Top 100 did quietly feature a handful of Sixers as expected. Last year, Philly's entire starting five cracked the list as Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson all looked dominant together on paper.

But now, two of those five are out. As expected, Al Horford is no longer a part of the Sixers, and he's not a part of ESPN's Top 100. Meanwhile, Josh Richardson listed in at No. 80 on the list, but as a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

This year, the 76ers have four members of their team showing face on the Top 100. They rank out as such:

91. Seth Curry

Seth Curry is the guy the Sixers got in return for Josh Richardson. We always said the Mavericks probably got the better overall player in that deal, but Curry's fit with the 76ers is a lot better than Richardson's was. He's viewed as a reliable three-point shooter around the NBA, but in Philly, Curry is looking to expand his game.

57. Tobias Harris

Say what you want about Tobias Harris and his contract. Yes, it's an expensive deal for a guy who isn't an All-Star, but you can't deny the fact that Harris makes the Sixers a better team. He's always available and averaged just under 20 PPG last year. The hope is now Doc Rivers gets him back on track to playing like a full-fledged star.

16. Ben Simmons

Great passer, a great defender, and still a scoring threat regardless of what his critics say. 16th overall isn't a bad spot for the two-time All-Star. Now, imagine if he has a consistent jumper in the arsenal -- Simmons would see a nice boost here.

14. Joel Embiid

I'm willing to bet Joel Embiid isn't happy about this. The guy cares a lot about how he's viewed around the league. In reality, though, he knows he wasn't as dominant last year as he was in previous seasons. Being ranked as the top player on your team isn't bad, but this could still serve as some solid bulletin board material right here.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_