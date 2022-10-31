Wizards Injury Report: Will Corey Kispert Play vs. 76ers Monday?

The Washington Wizards are set to play their second-straight matchup on Monday night. Before heading back home to Washington DC, the Wizards paid a visit to the Boston Celtics on Sunday night.

After taking on a 112-94 loss to the Celtics, the Wizards are set to take the court once again to face the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday night. That game marks the fourth matchup of the Sixers’ current road trip.

Both teams could be shorthanded when they face each other on Monday. For the Sixers, their All-Star big man Joel Embiid is on the injury report for the second in a week. Going into their Friday night matchup last week, the Sixers added Joel Embiid to the injury report due to knee soreness.

Although he played on Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, Embiid popped back up on the injury report again on Monday as he’s dealing with a non-COVID illness. For now, Embiid is questionable to play against the Wizards.

As for Washington, they are guaranteed to miss a couple of key players on Monday night, as two prospects have already been ruled out.

Wizards Injury Report

Delon Wright

Last week, as the Sixers geared up for their first matchup against the Toronto Raptors, they became aware that they would not face Delon Wright when they take on the Wizards Monday night.

The Wizards ruled out Wright indefinitely due to a Grade 2 right hamstring strain. The injury came after Wright appeared on the court for 16 minutes during Washington’s matchup against the Detroit Pistons. Prior to going down, Wright averaged 22 minutes on the court for the Wizards. After missing the last two games, the trend continues on Monday night for Wright.

Corey Kispert

The young forward Corey Kispert has been battling an ankle injury throughout the entire season so far. During the preseason, Kispert suffered his injury, which ruled him out for Washington’s season opener.

Fast forward to this week, and Kispert has yet to take the floor as the NBA enters the third week of the year. Although there was hope Kispert could make his 2022-2023 season debut against the Sixers on Monday, Washington ruled out the standout forward early. While the door is left open for his return in the rematch against the Sixers on Wednesday, the second-year prospect remains day-to-day for now.

