Kyle Kuzma Laughs at Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris Trade Rumors

As the NBA trade deadline slowly approaches, the rumors are beginning to heat up. Considering the Philadelphia 76ers possess arguably the league's most interesting trade target in Ben Simmons, the Sixers have been linked to many teams over the last few months.

Ever since Ben Simmons requested a trade from the 76ers back in the summer, the rumors have been flying. While the Sixers have yet to come close to dealing the three-time All-Star away, Simmons' timetable to return to the floor remains unknown as well.

The 25-year-old's desire to be traded is well-known, and the Sixers will continue to field calls regarding a possible Simmons trade despite preferring that he returns to the court to play for them.

However, Simmons isn't the only prominent name in Philadelphia to be mentioned in trade rumors. According to ESPN's Marc Spears and Brian Windhorst, the Sixers are reportedly into the idea of including Tobias Harris in a possible Simmons trade.

The Latest from the Insiders

"I'm hearing they want to include Tobias Harris," said Spears. "Me too," replied Windhorst. "That is the word out there because they can't necessarily get an All-Star they want in return right now, as the Sixers have continued their talks, they've talked to teams about trading Tobias and Ben."

The Sixers aren't actively shopping Harris around, but getting off of his max contract as he underperforms wouldn't be a bad business move if there is a suitor out there willing to take on the veteran forward and the expensive salary attached to him.

But the chances of a team(s) matching both Harris and Simmons' salaries in a blockbuster trade are slim. And Washington Wizards standout Kyle Kuzma got a nice laugh over the rumors on Tuesday afternoon.

Kuzma's Reaction

Is a Simmons, Harris trade package possible? Sure, but the idea is far-fetched as it would be a difficult deal trade to make. If the Sixers were to move both players, it would likely happen in separate deals.

But as mentioned above, the Sixers aren't shopping Harris. So, unless a serious suitor comes calling, the veteran power forward will remain a member of the Sixers. As for a Simmons deal, that's reportedly far away as well.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.