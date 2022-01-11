NBA Insiders Hearing Sixers Could Include TobiasHarris in Simmons Trade Talks

The Philadelphia 76ers' reported top goal this season is to get Ben Simmons back on the floor as a member of their team. Despite Simmons' strong desire to be traded, members of the Sixers' organization made it clear on many occasions that Simmons is welcome back at any time.

But just because the Sixers prefer Simmons to re-join the team doesn't mean they are ignoring all trade inquiries. From the beginning of the Simmons saga, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey has fielded offers for Simmons. However, he highly values the three-time All-Star. Therefore, his desired return for a Simmons trade is something many inquiring teams cannot afford.

Lately, Simmons trade talks have heated up once again as the trade deadline is a month away. And according to two NBA insiders, the Sixers are willing to unload not just Simmons but also Tobias Harris if there is a desirable return out there.

The Insiders Weigh In

Marc Spears and Brian Windhorst of ESPN recently discussed the latest updates in the Simmons saga. As it's been reported that the Atlanta Hawks are the newest team to enter the discussion, Harris becomes the latest player to be thrown into the mix.

"I'm hearing they want to include Tobias Harris," said Spears. "Me too," replied Windhorst. "That is the word out there because they can't necessarily get an All-Star they want in return right now, as the Sixers have continued their talks, they've talked to teams about trading Tobias and Ben." h/t RealGM

Whether the Sixers have buyer's remorse for the max contract they offered Tobias Harris a few years back or not is unknown. But it's tough to imagine that if there is a fair trade out there that could get Harris off of Philadelphia's books, they wouldn't take a long and hard look at it.

Now, just because the Sixers might want to include Tobias Harris in trade talks doesn't mean they are actively shopping him. While Harris is in the midst of his most disappointing season in a Sixers uniform, the veteran forward has still been one of the team's most consistent players over the last couple of years.

He might not be the ideal No. 2 alongside Joel Embiid, but Harris has proven to be a stellar third star when Ben Simmons was on the floor last year. Unfortunately, Simmons hasn't done any favors for anybody in Philadelphia this year. And his absence surely affects Harris more often than not.

While the Sixers might be open to possibly dealing Tobias Harris, the chances of them finding a team willing to take on his contract at this time is unlikely.

