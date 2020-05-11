Would Michael Jordan Dislike Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid?

If there's one thing we've learned from 'The Last Dance' these last few weeks, it's that Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan doesn't love everybody. Being he was the ultimate competitor in basketball, Jordan didn't want to make friends on the court.

In today's game, there aren't many players like Jordan, who would torch a friendship off the court for the sake of being a competitor. The NBA legend might've been viewed as a jerk at times, but his commitment to cutting people off and shunning them forever if he felt wrongdoing towards him is what made the Hall of Famer oddly unique.

The latest round of 'Last Dance' episodes peeled back the curtain on Jordan's controversies with others. And it made many wonder -- if Michael Jordan played in today's NBA, which opponents would the Bulls legend hate on the court?

When I first saw the question, the first Philadelphia 76ers player to come to mind was none other than the smack-talking center, Joel Embiid. And unsurprisingly, I'm not the only one who believes Jordan would've hated Embiid on the floor, either.

UPROXX's Bill DiFillippo fired up the conversation on Twitter Sunday night. Later on, he listed several players, which Jordan most likely would've had an issue with had he played in today's NBA. While DiFillippo isn't entirely confident Jordan would hate Embiid, the UPROXX writer believes there would be a strong chance he would 'maybe dislike' the Sixers center.

"Jordan would come away wildly impressed with Embiid every time they play," DiFillippo wrote. "Because Embiid would do a bunch of Hakeem Olajuwon stuff and meet Jordan at the rim and legitimately challenge him. Then, Embiid would have an off night, and Jordan would wonder why he has the energy to POST on Twitter, but not POST up opponents."

Funny enough, the crew over at The Ringer put together a list of their own -- and guess who's on it? You guessed it -- Joel Embiid. Why's that? Because it is believed the 76ers would defeat the Bulls in a close matchup and Embiid would then follow-up by trolling Jordan via Instagram.

While Embiid hasn't been as active trolling other players on Instagram since the Karl Anthony-Towns incident earlier this season, we have to believe he would take his shots at a player like Jordan if Embiid dominated the matchup.

Nowadays, Embiid seems to be more about praising his opponents rather than trolling them. But the 76ers' big man has had his fair share of controversies with other players throughout his few years in the league. Russell Westbrook and Marcus Morris just to name a few. If those guys aren't too fond of Embiid -- then I have zero doubt in my mind that Jordan would loathe Joel Embiid in today's NBA.

