76ers' Joel Embiid Proves to Social Media He's Been Working

When it comes to injuries, rarely does anything positive come out of it. Recently, though, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid might've benefitted from a setback before the NBA season paused back in March.

Although Embiid returned for the 76ers' final game before the season was suspended, the All-Star center missed a handful of games beforehand due to a shoulder injury. Therefore, the big man's injury still required a bit of rehab.

So when the season went on suspension, Embiid and the Sixers received permission from the NBA to allow the All-Star big man to use the team's facility in the meantime. And on Saturday, Embiid confirmed to his social media followers that he has been staying in shape and working out during the league's hiatus.

Last week, 76ers General Manager Elton Brand briefly discussed Embiid's status during the quarantine. "Joel Embiid has been working out," Brand mentioned on a conference call last Tuesday. "He's conditioning; he's focused, he's asking about when his trainer is coming in and when he can get onto the court so I wouldn't bet against him. He's going to be ready and ramped up."

For the time being, non-rehabbing Sixers are prohibited from partaking in practice sessions at the team's facility. Soon enough, the Sixers will either acquire permission to open up their New Jersey-based facility or have to change course and use the team's G League arena, which is located in Delaware.

Either way, Elton Brand assured everybody that the 76ers won't fall behind in terms of getting guys ready for a potential resumed season. Regardless if the Sixers are one of the last teams to get back to work or not, the NBA plans to implement at least three-weeks worth of training camp before returning to action, according to Adam Silver.

