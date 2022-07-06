Would Reggie Bullock Be A Good Signing for Sixers?

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to add players to their roster ahead of the upcoming season, Reggie Bullock has appeared in the conversation. Although he has downplayed the rumors, it's not outside the realm of possibility for him to be in Philadelphia come this season.

With speculation swirling, the question has to be asked, would Bullock be a good signing for the Sixers?

Bullock's arrival would raise some questions in the locker room, mainly pertaining to which position he'd play. In recent years, Bullock has been utilized as a small forward, with 65 percent of his on-court time with the Mavericks last season playing the position.

With the acquisition of P.J. Tucker last week, it is becoming apparent that Philadelphia is becoming stacked in that position, which isn't always a bad thing. It would come down to a dilemma of starting and playing time between Tucker and Matisse Thybulle.

However, similar to Thybulle, small forward isn't the only position that Bullock can play. Prior to his move from Detriot during the 2017-18 season, Bullock was used as a shooting guard, on top of being mixed as a small forward.

During that season, Bullock averaged 12 points per game while shooting 49% from the field, which remains a career-high. If Rivers uses him at the two, it would free up space for Tucker and Thybulle to play in the positions which they know best.

Bullock's offensive production over the previous few years is another reason why Rivers may keep him on the bench, as he averaged nine points per game with 41% accuracy from the field over the previous five seasons. It would be difficult to justify these numbers as that of a starter, but Rivers has given bench players starting positions in the past.

One thing which Bullock would not have to change or become used to is playing against the Atlantic Divison teams, as Bullock spent two seasons with the New York Knicks.

Over his nine-season career, Bullock has played in 69 games against the Atlantic Division teams, shooting 42 percent against them while averaging eight points.

Bullock would be a strong addition to the team regardless of whether or not he starts, as Daryl Morey and the Sixers' front office try to put together a squad to get over the hump of the Eastern Conference Semi-Finals.

