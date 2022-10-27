3 Key takeaways from the Milwaukee Bucks’ victory over the Brooklyn Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to three games after beating the Brooklyn Nets 110-99 at home. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving combined for 60 points in the game but had no answer for the Bucks' timely surge.

Giannis scores 40+ back-to-back

Giannis Antetokounmpo started the game slow and looked off rhythm early. However, he stepped it up and started dominating the paint, finishing with a double-double of 43 points and 14 rebounds. Giannis shot an efficient 64% from the field, including one converted three-pointer from four attempts.

The Brooklyn Nets also felt Giannis' presence on the defensive end, as he racked up a steal and three blocks. Despite a slow start, Giannis quickly found his groove, giving life to the argument that he's currently the best player in the NBA.

Second half surge

The first quarter of the game was fairly even, but the Nets turned on the jets in the second period. Their offense was clinical, and they managed to get quite a few stops on the defensive end. Steve Nash's unit outscored the Bucks 35-18 in the second quarter – taking a sizable lead.

Jevon Carter and Kyrie Irving chase a loose ball © Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

However, the story of the second half – probably after reconsidering strategies in the locker room – turned out to be completely different. In the third, the Bucks focused on their strengths to outscore the Nets 35-21. The Nets couldn't quite recover from the Bucks' offensive surge and ended up losing the game.

Bobby Portis' bench production

Apart from Giannis putting up a noteworthy performance against their Eastern Conference rivals, Bobby Portis came up with substantial production from the bench. In 26 minutes, he tallied a double-double of 20 points and 11 rebounds, shouldering some of the offensive responsibility.

Portis' contribution was a big boost for the Bucks, as he found different ways to add value. He also pitched in with some defensive effort, recording two steals and two blocks. Portis' outburst further outlines the depth of the Bucks' roster.