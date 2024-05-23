BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Named to All-NBA 1st Team
He might not have been unanimous, but he made it easily.
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is the latest award-winner from Milwaukee's roster, as he was named to the All-NBA First team Wednesday evening. He joins Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Denver Nuggets three-time MVP winnner Nikola Jokic, Dallas Mavericks spearhead Luka Doncic and Boston Celtics standout Jason Tatum on the league's finest squad.
The Greek Freak is the only Milwaukee player to earn a spot on any of the three squads and also the only Buck to earn a vote. On the year, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points per game, 11.5 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 2.3 stocks on his highest shooting percentage from the field in his career at 61.5 percent.
The 7-footer notched one his best seasons alongside first-year Buck Damian Lillard, but unfortunately sustained a calf injury just a few games prior to the conclusion of the regular season.
His injury kept him sidelined for the Bucks' final three games and all six of their matchups againsdt the Indiana Pacers, which ultimately saw the Tyrese-Haliburton-led squad advancing to the second round and Eastern Conference Finals.
Injuries haven't played a large role in Antetokounmpo's successful career to this point, but he didn't allow that to be used as an excuse, but rather a chance for him to take accountability.
“That’s the first time in my career that (this has) ever happened to me,” he said. “I have to do a better job of taking care of my body ... You’d be surprised what I do for my body."
The Bucks will hit the offseason ready to improve by any means necessary, and Antetokounmpo will certainly be at the forefront of that effort. He isn't looking to make a habit out of missing games, which is one of his top qualities as a leader for Milwaukee. And as far as across the league?
He's a leader there, too. Both in action and in talent.
That's why he earned a spot on the All-NBA First Team, and why he'll likely continue to be in contention for a spot there — especially with his squad backing him up.