BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Named to All-NBA 1st Team

The 2023-24 Kia All-NBA First Team:



▪️ Giannis Antetokounmpo of @Bucks

▪️ Luka Dončić of @dallasmavs

▪️ Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of @okcthunder

▪️ Nikola Jokić of @nuggets

▪️ Jayson Tatum of @celtics