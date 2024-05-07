'A Little Bit of Luck': Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Reflects on Late-Season Injury
Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn't on the court for the last 432 minutes of his team's season.
The Milwaukee Bucks, who had their season ended in six games at the hands of the Indiana Pacers, were the unfortunate receivers of the consequences that came from their star's absence.
Without Antetokounmpo, the offense had to rely on monster games from Khris Middleton or Damian Lillard — not to mention both of those players also either missed time or weren't at peak health — and struggled to keep up with a young team that had every motivation to win.
It was an unfortunate ending for the entire team, but given his status on the bench — unable to make any on-court impact when it mattered most — Antetokounmpo himself felt the blunt of it.
“That’s the first time in my career that (this has) ever happened to me,” the star said, reflecting on the end of his season. “I have to do a better job of taking care of my body ... You’d be surprised what I do for my body.
"I have to be a little bit lucky."
Antetokounmpo made sure to accept responsibility for the health issues he experienced. Other NBA stars spend millions of dollars in the offseason to keep themselves in prime condition, and while it's not to say that the Bucks power forward doesn't, he acknowledged there being more work to be done. And that there might be some good graces involved.
That extends onto the court as well.
"Maybe I have to even adjust my game," he said. "The way I play. There’s a lot of things. I’m willing to do anything in order for me to be right there on the court and not let my teammates down."
The Bucks star finished by saying that he'd never worked harder to get on the court for his teammates than he did from when he got injured at the end of the regular season to Game 6 of the first round. And while it's not much more than a moot point now, it certainly shows his character.
Antetokounmpo knows how important he is to the Bucks, and he's ready to show it next season.
Extremely ready.