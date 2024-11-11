Former NBA Star Has Blockbuster Trade Idea to Save Bucks Season
The Milwaukee Bucks have been a mess through their first part of the season. They have been on a downward spiral to open the year.
The team is old, they cannot play defense, and many of their star players and the rest of their team are injury prone. There appears to be no light at the end of the tunnel for the former champions, but that could all change with the right trade.
The Bucks could be a move away from seriously competing with the likes of the Boston Celtics and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Milwaukee is not only one move away. They could be the one right move away, and that could be for Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler, at least that's if you ask former NBA champion and All-Star Paul Pierce.
In his podcast with Kevin Garnett, "The Ticket & The Truth," he says how Milwaukee can turn their season around by possibly acquiring Butler from the Heat.
"I like Jimmy Butler on a team that can get you over the top," Pierce said on the Ticket & The Truth podcast. "Like Jimmy Butler to Milwaukee makes more sense to me. He could be that missing piece at the age of 35 that you need to take the pressure off of Giannis and Dame Lillard."
"If I'm 35, I want to go somewhere to where I got a chance to for a [championship] at this point," Pierce shared. "That I can help a team get over the top."
Butler's contract has a player option at the end of this season, and he could opt out and take his talents elsewhere.
If that is the case and he lets Miami know, the Heat could trade him so they can get something in return for him instead of being left empty-handed.
Butler is not on the younger side, and that wouldn't help the Bucks, who are already an older bunch. However, if they are indeed healthy, Butler could be the type of player to propel them to a title.
The 35-year-old plays better when the lights are at their brightest, and Milwaukee knows that firsthand as he's eliminated them twice in the first round of the playoffs.
It is unclear if a trio of Butler, Damian Lillard, and Giannis Antetokounmpo could be enough for a title, but it sure is enticing.
