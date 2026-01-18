Peter’s Points: NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Kevin Durant, Magic-Grizzlies, This Rookie)

Sunday’s NBA action features an interesting six-game slate loaded with teams playing the second night of a back-to-back.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers all played on Saturday night and will be back in action on Sunday.

The day’s action kicks off with the second international matchup between the Orlando Magic and Memphis Grizzlies, this time in London. Orlando picked up a comeback win against the Grizzlies on Thursday, and I’m eyeing a team to win this matchup as well.

That’s one of three bets that I’m placing in the NBA on Sunday after a 3-1 showing on Thursday night pushed this season’s record to 143-101 (+17.47 units).

On Sunday, I’m eyeing a side and a pair of player props, including one for Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant.

Here’s a breakdown of each prop and the latest odds for the action on Jan. 18.

1 Season, 600 Bets: NBA Betting Record

2025-26 season record: 143-101 (+17.47 units)

2024-25 season record: 281-293-5 (-4.94 units)

OVERALL (since 2021-22 season): 1434-1338-27 (+50.63 units)

Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

NBA Best Bets Today

Orlando Magic Moneyline (-170) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Ja Morant (probable) may be back for the Grizzlies on Sunday, but I cannot back them against an over .500 team at this point in the season.

Memphis has just three wins against teams that are .500 or better, and it blew an early lead to Orlando on Thursday, failing to cover as a 4.5-point underdog. As an underdog this season, the Grizzlies are an NBA-worst 8-17 against the spread.

Meanwhile, the Magic are starting to play better as of late, winning six of their last 10 games, and the return of Franz Wagner is a massive boost for them offensively. Orlando is 15-10 when Wagner plays this season, but it is just 8-8 without the star forward.

Over their last 10 games, the Magic rank just 16th in the NBA in net rating, but they’re still ahead of Memphis (20th) during that stretch.

The Grizzlies have a -1.5 net rating overall this season, and they’ve been a much worse team when Zach Edey is out of the lineup. On top of that, Memphis is just 6-12 in the 18 games that Morant has played in this season.

I’ll lay the juice with the Magic to simply win this game outright to sweep this international series.

Kevin Durant 25+ Points (-131)

Durant is averaging 26.3 points per game while shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyond the arc on 18.0 shots per game.

Over the last 22 games (since Dec. 1), Durant is taking 18.7 shots per game, and he’s seen his scoring average jump to 27.5 per game during that stretch. That includes a 32-point game (on 12-of-15 shooting) in an overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, who he’ll face again on Sunday.

Durant has scored at least 25 points in 22 of his 37 games this season, and he’s done so in six of his nine games this month.

The former league MVP is way too efficient to pass up in this prop against a New Orleans team that ranks 28th in the NBA in defensive rating and opponent points per game this season. On top of that, Herb Jones has been ruled out for the Pelicans, leaving them without their top wing defender to deal with KD.

Collin Murray-Boyles 20+ Points, Rebounds and Assists (-150)

Toronto Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles has made a major impact since moving into the starting lineup this month, averaging 10.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game across eight games while shooting 55.4 percent from the field.

A lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Murray-Boyles has at least 20 PRA in five of those games, and he’s playing 31.5 minutes per game during that stretch. With Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett out for Toronto on Sunday, CMB should have a major role against the Los Angeles Lakers.

L.A. ranks 26th in the NBA in defensive rating, and it’s in the bottom 10 in the league in opponent assists per game. After Deandre Ayton and Jaxson Hayes missed the Lakers’ loss on Saturday, there’s a chance they’re short-handed in the frontcourt again in this matchup.

I think Murray-Boyles is a solid value pick, especially if he’s going to continue to play over 30 minutes per night as a starter.

