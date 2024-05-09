BREAKING: Bucks' Thanasis Antetokounmpo Suffers Torn Achilles, To Undergo Surgery
Keep them coming. Unfortunately.
Just a few days following the conclusion of the Milwaukee Bucks' season, the Eastern-Conference contender suffered yet another injury, this time to Thanasis Antetokounmpo.
As The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported, the Bucks' older Antetokounmpo is to require surgery to repair his injury and will likely miss significant time — though there's no word yet on his status for the upcoming NBA season.
Antetokounmpo played 34 games throughout the 2023-24 season, averaging just 4.6 minutes a game and all major statistics under one (including points, rebounds and assists).
He might not have played a large role on the court, but he certainly provides chemistry and a locker-room presence — something that Bucks coach Doc Rivers stressed among his stars.
"Think about it," the coach said. "Giannis worked out all summer not knowing he was going to have Dame. Dame worked out a little bit, not knowing he was going to have Giannis. Khris, the same way."
Injuries derailed the Bucks at the end of their season, and now it seems that the bug has followed them into the offseason. All they can hope is that Antetokounmpo heals quickly.
Then, they'll get back to training for next year.
"It's rare, usually right after the year you want to take a break," Rivers said after being eliminated in six games. "(But) I can't wait to get started. To get to camp and be able to put all the things we think we need."