Heading Into Offseason, Bucks Coach Doc Rivers Speaks on Team's Biggest Needs
Damian Lillard isn't to blame for the Milwaukee Bucks' cut-short season, especially given his willingness to play through a leg injury that kept him out for two other games in the series.
Giannis Antetokounmpo, by situation, can't be either, though he's taken responsibility for what he deemed to be a shortcoming of his own fault and his health. So, where does that leave the team?
Doc Rivers put it simply in his exit interview, recounting what went wrong on the season. He was asked how he felt about the Bucks' late-season effort and elimination, to which he responded:
"I took a job when we were going (into) the hardest part of the season, and we just weren't healthy."
Milwaukee's entire series against the Indiana Pacers was riddled with injuries. Khris Middleton didn't miss a game, but it was clear that he wasn't at full capacity, whereas both Antetokounmpo and Lillard missed time in what was their teams' series to win.
While Milwaukee's big three had a season to acclimate to each other, there is something to be said about the level of preparation they were given prior to the year. That's why Rivers remains positive.
"Think about it," Rivers suggested. "Giannis worked out all summer not knowing he was going to have Dame. Dame worked out a little bit, not knowing he was going to have Giannis. Khris, the same way.
"Now all three of them get to work out this summer knowing some of the things we’re going to do."
Dame worked out "a little bit?" What does that mean?
Well, knowing he was about to be traded away from Portland, Lillard admitted to working out and practicing in small portions, afraid of the posibility of injuring himself before a team could make a bid.
"It’s my worst offseason I’ve ever had," Lillard told Rivers, according to the coach. "I’ll guarantee you next year, you’re going to see me in the best shape you’ve ever seen."
Lillard looked solid during the season. He was able to take over a playoff game near the beginning of the Pacers series and elevated the Bucks' offense all-year long. But, for his standards, there is still room to grow. And that mindset was something Rivers admired.
"He beat me to the punch," the coach said. "It’s the first thing he walked in and said before I said it because he knew I was going to say it. "
So, with Lillard focused on reaching his peak conditioning and Giannis firm on taking better care of his body, the Bucks should hopefully avoid late-season injuries the way they experienced this season.
Nothing is for certain, but that's the goal.
They just hope it comes to fruition.