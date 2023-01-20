TRADE RUMOURS: The Milwaukee Bucks are interested in New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish

The former lottery pick is drawing attention in the trade market.

A former lottery pick with a lot of upside is reportedly high on the target list of the Milwaukee Bucks, who are looking to reinforce their injury-ravaged lineup.

Reinforcements

In a recent report by HoopsHype, it was revealed that the New York Knicks are willing to part ways with Cam Reddish, and the Bucks could be one of the three-year pro’s top suitors.

It has also been reported previously that the Bucks may also pursue another Knick in Immanuel Quickley, as the two youngsters in New York are attractive trade targets for an aging Bucks squad.

As to Reddish, he could be a valuable acquisition for a Bucks team that has been dealing with injuries to its key players. A knee injury has forced Khris Middleton to miss a ton of games, as he has only played in seven games this season.

Another Milwaukee top gun, Giannis Antetokounmpo, has also missed several games due to knee soreness. He missed his fourth straight game when the Bucks played the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday night. With those two Milwaukee stars slowed down by injuries, snagging Reddish would be a logical move.

What Reddish brings to the table

He may not be known as a lockdown defender, but the six-foot-seven, 217-pound Reddish could provide Milwaukee some defensive teeth with his length and quickness.

Chosen by the Atlanta Hawks as the 10th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Reddish has so far played 20 games for the Knicks this season and averaged 8.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game.

With his ability to hit open shots and penetrate the lane, the 23-year-old guard could space the floor to prevent opponents from constantly collapsing on Antetokounmpo.

Reddish has shown he can be a deadly scorer when given ample time on the floor. His career-high in points is 34, which he made on December 22nd, 2021, in Atlanta’s 98-104 loss to the Orlando Magic.

For this season, Reddish had his best game as a Knick when he tallied 26 points in the team’s 135-145 loss to the Oklahoma Thunder on November 13th, 2022.