The Milwaukee Bucks fan that got ejected because of Draymond Green speaks out and shares what he said

The fan came out and shared his side of the story after he was removed from the arena.

Earlier this week, the Milwaukee Bucks took care of business and beat the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors. But one of the bigger storylines from the game was Warriors forward Draymond Green getting a fan thrown out after a verbal interaction. The fan has now responded and shared his side of the story.

Blown out of proportion

The fan that got escorted by security in the middle of the third quarter coincidentally is an R&B Singer by the name of Mike Shane, and he decided to share what really happened. Shane jumped on the KJ Live podcast and explained he said nothing malicious or offensive.

"I was speaking up for the city of Milwaukee. Basically telling him, like, we're giving you a pass. We haven't forgotten about what you did -- a big bully -- and we're giving you a pass. We forgive you...There was two police officers who were actually right there. There was a police officer and the league security who came back there and vouched for me. They were right there and said I didn't use any profanity, I didn't say anything malicious," Shane explained.

What Shane is referring to is the 'punch incident' that happened just before the start of the season between Draymond Green and Milwaukee native Jordan Poole. The Bucks fan was implying that the city will forgive Draymond and give him a pass for what he did to their hometown representative.

Draymond felt threatened?

When Draymond was barking at Mike Shane, you could read his lips and see him saying multiple times: 'What's the pass?'

In the end, Draymond got really frustrated and asked for the fan to be thrown out of the arena, which ultimately happened. After the game, Green made it seem as if he was hit with some pretty harsh words or even threats.

"The fan said some threatening stuff to my life,” Green explained. “I was this close to really going back and diving all the way in, but just went back and told the official. And when I told the official, he said, 'He’s got to get out of here.' You just hope it gets to the point to where these leagues can work with legislators to implement laws because that’s the only thing that’s going to ultimately correct the issue, is if you know something real is going to happen to you.”

If Shane is telling the truth, then it's obvious that the whole incident was blown out of proportion. Maybe Green interpreted it wrong, but it's apparent you can't just throw out fans that paid pricey tickets for such casualties.