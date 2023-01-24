“He’s a guy that’s gotta try to go get double-figure rebounds for us” - Billy Donovan challenges Patrick Williams to become a better rebounder

Patrick Williams has the potential to be a great rebounder for the Chicago Bulls, but he'll need to work hard and improve under coach Billy Donovan.

On Monday, Patrick Williams once again showed everyone a glimpse of his potential with a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds in the Chicago Bulls' 111-110 victory over the Atlanta Hawks. Bulls coach Billy Donovan praised the young forward's effort but implored more consistency on the glass, saying:

“He’s a guy that’s gotta try to go get double-figure rebounds for us.”

Incredible physical attributes

The Bulls' star wingman DeMar DeRozan knows how crucial Williams' rebounds are going to be on a nightly basis. As it is, Chicago is one of the worst rebounding teams in the Association—grabbing just 49 boards per game, good for 27th in the entire league. Deebo was asked what this kind of performance means for the Bulls.

“Everything,” DeRozan said. “His capability on both ends is unmatched. When he’s got it rolling, when he’s got it going, it makes the game easier on all of us. He takes on the challenge defensively and offensively when he’s got it going, it just takes so much pressure off me, Zach, and Vooch to go out there and just make the right play.”

A 6-foot-7, 215-pound forward with great athleticism, Williams has the physical attributes to become a reliable rebounder. He just hasn't tapped into it yet, as he is averaging just 4.3 rebounds per game this season. In fact, his 10 rebounds against Atlanta marks the first time he's reached that figure this season. This makes the message from coach Donovan even more significant.

How will Williams respond?

After his impressive performance, the next question is how will Williams respond to his coach's challenge. If the 20-year-old can become a consistent double-digit rebounder, then it could be a major boost for the Bulls as they look to make waves in an ultra-competitive Eastern Conference playoff race. To his credit, Patrick agrees with his coach's assessment, saying:

“I agree with him in terms of I need to be more consistent getting rebounds,” Williams said. “I think we’re really good when any of our wings or guards rebound. We can get out quicker. I definitely put that on myself.”