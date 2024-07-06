Newest Details on Zach LaVine Trade to Warriors or Sacramento Kings
For months, Zach LaVine and the Chicago Bulls have been ready for a separation. While the trade still hasn't happened yet, everyone is trying to make it happen.
According to K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine have a mutual understanding that a trade is best for both parties.
"By trading for Josh Giddey to play alongside White, the Bulls appear poised to start a backcourt for the future," Johnson said. "The mutual understanding between Bulls management and LaVine’s representation that a change of scenery is best for all parties seems the prudent path."
In Johnson's report, he stated that the Chicago Bulls actually presented more than 15 proposals to teams around the league. The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have shown the most interest, but the Bulls have definitely been aggressive.
"The Bulls have presented upwards of 15 proposals to teams over the previous weeks," Johnson said. "League sources indicated that the Kings and Warriors showed the most interest, although in the latter case, they’ve since made moves that likely signal another direction."
For the Chicago Bulls to successfully trade Zach LaVine, Johnson believes that interested teams will likely have to attach an additional asset. It's been incredibly difficult for the Chicago Bulls to trade Zach LaVine, and his agent Rich Paul wants to make sure that everyone knows LaVine has been professional throughout it all.
“I want to make this clean and clear: This whole idea that Zach has been anything but professional in this situation is false. This guy has played hurt. He has represented the franchise with class. A lot has taken place during his time with the Bulls and he’s taken the high road every time,” Paul said on the phone to NBC Sports Chicago.
It may seem like it'll never happen, but at some point, the Chicago Bulls will trade Zach LaVine. It remains to be seen where, but when there's a will, there's a way.