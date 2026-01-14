Knicks vs. Kings Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 14

Josh Hart returned for the New York Knicks on Sunday, and they promptly picked up a road win – and cover – against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now, the Knicks remain on the road for a date with the Sacramento Kings, who have turned in back-to-back impressive wins to get to 10-30 this season. The Kings upset both the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers early on this week, showing that they can compete with some of the better teams in the league despite having one of the NBA’s worst records.

Can they do that against a Knicks team that has struggled on the road this season?

New York is 8-10 straight up on the road and 4-10 against the spread as a road favorite, yet it still holds the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

Jalen Brunson and company will look to dominate a Sacramento defense that has been one of the worst in the NBA in the 2025-26 campaign.

Here’s a look at the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for Wednesday night’s matchup.

Knicks vs. Kings Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Knicks -11.5 (-105)

Kings +11.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Knicks: -500

Kings: +380

Total

229.5 (Over -112/Under -108)

Knicks vs. Kings How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 14

Time: 10:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Golden 1 Center

How to Watch (TV): MSG, NBC Sports California

Knicks record: 25-14

Kings record: 10-30

Knicks vs. Kings Injury Reports

Knicks Injury Report

Landry Shamet – out

Trey Jemison III – out

Kings Injury Report

Domantas Sabonis – out

Dennis Schroder – out

Keegan Murray – out

Daeqwon Plowden – out

Isaiah Stevens – out

Knicks vs. Kings Best NBA Prop Bets

Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet

Josh Hart 12+ Points (-137)

In today’s best prop bets for SI Betting , I broke down why Hart could be a sneaky prop target:

After a multi-game absence with an ankle injury, Hart returned to the lineup on Sunday and promptly put up 18 points (on 7-of-15 shooting), three rebounds and six assists in over 30 minutes of action against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Now, the Knicks forward is averaging 12.4 points per game, and I’m eyeing him to hit his season average on Wednesday against the Kings. Sacramento ranks just 28th in the league in defensive rating and 27th in opponent points per game.

Hart has 12 or more points in 12 of his 15 games since re-entering the starting lineup, and he’s taking 9.4 shots per game despite playing seven fewer minutes per night than he did last season.

Knicks vs. Kings Prediction and Pick

Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – why I’m fading the Knicks as road favorites:

There’s no question that the New York Knicks are a better team than the Sacramento Kings this season, but asking them to cover a double-digit spread on the road is a risky endeavor.

New York is under .500 on the road this season, and it’s gone just 4-10 against the spread as a road favorite – one of the worst marks in the NBA.

The Knicks’ road net rating is -1.4 this season, so I’m not sold on them winning this game in dominant fashion against a Kings team that has shown some fight in recent games. Sacramento just won both ends of a back-to-back against the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Lakers, and it has been a lot better at home (7-13) than on the road (3-17) this season.

I’d still trust the Knicks to win this game if you want to play a moneyline parlay on Wednesday, but New York’s struggles against the number on the road are too glaring to bet them to cover.

Pick: Kings +11.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

