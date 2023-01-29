"He came at me pretty early" - Michael Jordan praised Kobe Bryant after the 1998 NBA All-Star Game

The 1998 NBA All-Star Game was very special for many reasons. The Big Apple and the most iconic arena in sports hosted the best NBA players in an All-Star clash that turned out to be legendary. That February 8 game was Michael Jordan’s final All-Star appearance with the Chicago Bulls, as well as Kobe Bryant’s first. The then-19-year-old became the youngest starter in NBA All-Star game history, and he clashed with his mentor MJ.

Kobe’s arrival

What else can be said about MJ? It was evident that the 1997-98 season was Jordan’s last dance with the Bulls, who were going for their second championship three-peat while feuding with general manager Jerry Krause who wanted to end the dynasty he helped build.

Jordan almost missed the game because of a flu. The Bulls legend felt the symptoms on Thursday before the All-Star game. He was supposed to play golf in Las Vegas, but he stayed in Chicago and arrived in New York on Saturday morning and battled his fever with antibiotics.

“If it were Saturday I would not have played,” Jordan said. “I had a hard time sitting up. I got up and moved around a little bit this morning.”

Anyone could have thought that Jordan would take the night off, but MJ wasn’t anyone, he was competitive unlike anyone else, and he wanted to play against the kid from LA who was making a name for himself while being compared to "His Airness".

Back then, Bryant began showing glimpses of the player he would become. Kobe averaged 7.6 points in 15.5 minutes over 71 games as a rookie in 1996-97, but he put up 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 26.7 minutes off the bench before the 1998 All-Star Game.

Beyond that, the electricity he brought with him whenever he stepped on the court made him a fan favorite, and earned him a spot in the Western Conference starting lineup.

Bryant made spectacular dunks, and incredible plays. It was clear that he came to challenge Jordan, who wanted to give him a lesson. Western Conference head coach George Karl decided to sit the starters in the fourth quarter, but Kobe still pushed MJ to the limit.

Mutual respect

“He hit those two turnarounds and I was like, ‘Cool, let’s get it on,’” Kobe said.

“It was fun,” Jordan noted. “I was trying to fend him off as much as I could. He came at me pretty early. If I see someone that’s maybe sick or whatever you’ve got to attack him. I like his attitude.”

The East won the game 135-114. Jordan led both teams in minutes (32) and field goals (10) and was named the MVP. MJ also had a game-high 23 points, to go along with eight assists, six rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes. Kobe, who became the youngest All-Star Game starter, led the West with 18 points and six rebounds in 22 minutes over three quarters.