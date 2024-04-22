Crucial Reserve Out For Cavs In Game 2 Against Magic
The Cleveland Cavaliers look to take a 2-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. However, they are going to do that slightly shorthanded as the Cavs are missing a crucial bench player for the second straight playoff game.
Dean Wade - OUT
Dean Wade did not play in Game 1 and he has been ruled OUT in Game 2.
This doesn’t come as a surprise as J.B. Bickerstaff said the team was preparing to start the postseason without him last week as Wade continues to work through a knee sprain. This series has started off physical and it will likely get more aggressive as it moves on. Wade, being one of the NBA’s top defenders, would’ve been a key contributor off the bench.
Craig Porter Jr. - OUT
The Cavaliers will also be without their backup point guard as Craig Porter Jr. has been ruled OUT with an ankle sprain. This injury occurred during Cleveland’s final regular season game.
Isaac Okoro - AVAILABLE
Isaac Okoro was never listed on the official injury report. However, he did take a couple of nasty shots from Moe Wagner one of which caused him to leave the game to stop some bleeding on what appeared to be his lip. Thankfully, Ice is ready to go and is available for Game 2.
Okoro will once again be an important player for the Cavs after he did a tremendous job defending some of Orlando’s top players in Game 1.
Orlando Magic
As of Monday afternoon, the Magic do not have any players listed on their injury report and are at full strength for Game 2.